Kiwi's new 'Interest-Back EMIs' lets you save while spending
Business
Kiwi just rolled out a new "Interest-Back EMIs" feature on its app, letting you split big purchases into monthly installments and get cashback on the interest.
You can use it for both QR code scans and online UPI payments—handy if you're eyeing something pricey.
How to use the feature
For three-month EMI plans, you get 100% cashback on the interest; for six or nine months, it's 50%.
Just pay through the Kiwi app and enter your UPI PIN to snag the instant cashback.
Backed by NPCI's framework, this makes credit more accessible at over 40 million merchants, aligning well with the festive shopping season.
According to co-founder Mohit Bedi, this move is set to make high-value buys way more affordable for everyone.