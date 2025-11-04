KKR plans $100B global investment in 2025, India among priorities Business Nov 04, 2025

Global investment giant KKR is gearing up to spend $90-100 billion worldwide in 2025, and India is high on its priority list.

Since entering India in 2006, KKR has invested about $13 billion into nearly 40 Indian deals—more than $9 billion of that just since 2020.