KKR plans $100B global investment in 2025, India among priorities
Global investment giant KKR is gearing up to spend $90-100 billion worldwide in 2025, and India is high on its priority list.
Since entering India in 2006, KKR has invested about $13 billion into nearly 40 Indian deals—more than $9 billion of that just since 2020.
Firm's focus on sectors like healthcare, consumer goods, tech
KKR focuses on sectors like healthcare, consumer goods, tech, financial services, and big infrastructure projects (think renewables, roads, data centers).
The firm is also getting into private credit and insurance capital solutions to help strengthen India's financial markets.
Recent investments in healthcare sector
Healthcare is a major focus for KKR in India. Recent investments include Max Healthcare, HealthCare Global, Healthium, Meitra Hospital—and a notable $300 million boost for Baby Memorial Hospital.
About two-thirds of their Indian portfolio is private equity; the rest goes into infrastructure.