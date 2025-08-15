Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slide 5% in last 3 months
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have been sliding this week, ending Friday at ₹1,978.2 each.
The bank's market value is now around ₹3.93 lakh crore, with nearly 20 lakh shares traded today.
Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 20.54 and earnings per share is ₹96.31.
Kotak's stock performance in recent weeks
Over the last month, Kotak's stock dropped 10%, and it's down about 5% in the past three months—so it hasn't been the smoothest ride lately.
Still, its six-month beta is 0.91, which means it's actually less volatile than most of the market right now.
Even with these dips, trading activity remains high as investors keep a close watch on what happens next.