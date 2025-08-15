Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slide 5% in last 3 months

Kotak's stock performance in recent weeks

Over the last month, Kotak's stock dropped 10%, and it's down about 5% in the past three months—so it hasn't been the smoothest ride lately.

Still, its six-month beta is 0.91, which means it's actually less volatile than most of the market right now.

Even with these dips, trading activity remains high as investors keep a close watch on what happens next.