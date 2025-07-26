Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 profit plunges 57.5%: Key takeaways
Kotak Mahindra Bank just reported a sharp 57.5% drop in net profit for Q1 FY26, coming in at ₹3,281.7 crore—well below last year and even lower than what analysts expected.
On the bright side, its net interest income did grow by 6.1%, but it still missed estimates.
NPA ratios rise slightly this quarter
The bank's bad loans (NPAs) have crept up this quarter, with both gross and net NPA ratios rising slightly.
Even with these bumps, Kotak's stock has actually jumped 18.6% so far this year and ended the previous session at ₹2,121.2 per share—showing investors aren't too rattled just yet.