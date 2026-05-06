KPIT Technologies's profit falls 33% to 162.97cr, revenue rises 12%

KPIT secures $349m in Q4 contracts

In Q4 alone, KPIT secured $349 million in new contracts, including two major deals, with CEO Kishor Patil pointing out that automotive software growth is picking up, especially with AI-driven solutions.

President Sachin Tikekar highlighted how teaming up with carmakers is helping speed up product launches and cut costs.

KPIT is also expanding into trucks and off-highway vehicles while entering markets like India, China, and Southeast Asia.