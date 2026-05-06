KPIT Technologies's profit falls 33% to 162.97cr, revenue rises 12%
KPIT Technologies saw its Q4 FY2026 profit fall 33% year-on-year to ₹162.97 crore, mainly due to higher costs and tough conditions in the auto sector.
Despite this, the company managed to grow revenue by 12% to ₹1,723.1 crore, thanks to strong deal wins in areas like connected vehicles and virtual engineering.
KPIT secures $349m in Q4 contracts
In Q4 alone, KPIT secured $349 million in new contracts, including two major deals, with CEO Kishor Patil pointing out that automotive software growth is picking up, especially with AI-driven solutions.
President Sachin Tikekar highlighted how teaming up with carmakers is helping speed up product launches and cut costs.
KPIT is also expanding into trucks and off-highway vehicles while entering markets like India, China, and Southeast Asia.