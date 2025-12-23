KSH International shares debut at ₹370, down 4% from IPO price
KSH International's stock had a quiet start on the markets, listing at ₹370—about 4% below its IPO price of ₹384. Shares slipped further to ₹354 by mid-morning.
The IPO was originally sized at ₹710 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale, but the final amount raised was ₹644.4 crore after the OFS was trimmed post-issue.
How did the IPO go?
The IPO closed on December 18 and was subscribed just 0.83 times overall. Big institutional investors showed the most interest, while retail and non-institutional investors weren't as enthusiastic.
Before trading opened, anchor investors picked up shares worth nearly ₹213 crore at the issue price.
What does KSH International actually do?
Based in Pune since 1981, KSH International makes magnet winding wires—think essential components for power generation and transmission.
Where will the money go?
Funds from the fresh issue are set aside for paying off debt, upgrading machinery at their Supa and Chakan plants, installing rooftop solar panels at Supa, and covering other general corporate needs.