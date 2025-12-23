KSH International shares debut at ₹370, down 4% from IPO price Business Dec 23, 2025

KSH International's stock had a quiet start on the markets, listing at ₹370—about 4% below its IPO price of ₹384. Shares slipped further to ₹354 by mid-morning.

The IPO was originally sized at ₹710 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale, but the final amount raised was ₹644.4 crore after the OFS was trimmed post-issue.