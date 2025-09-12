Next Article
Kudumbashree's ₹40.44 crore Onam haul: Where the money came from
Kudumbashree, Kerala's poverty-fighting collective, pulled in an impressive ₹40.44 crore during this year's Onam festival.
Their secret? A mix of lively melas and local markets selling a range of microenterprise and farm products—all of which resulted in significant sales.
Breaking down the revenue sources
Most of the revenue came from 1,943 Onam markets across the state, bringing in ₹31.9 crore.
Special schemes for flowers (Nirappolima) and veggies (Onakkani) added another ₹7.29 crore, while plantains and tapioca chipped in with ₹3.02 crore.
Kudumbashree also went digital—selling nearly one lakh gift hampers on Pocketmart for ₹6.3 crore—and their Onasadya meal kits brought in another ₹2.24 crore, showing just how many ways they reached people this festive season.