Kudumbashree's ₹40.44 crore Onam haul: Where the money came from

Breaking down the revenue sources

Most of the revenue came from 1,943 Onam markets across the state, bringing in ₹31.9 crore.

Special schemes for flowers (Nirappolima) and veggies (Onakkani) added another ₹7.29 crore, while plantains and tapioca chipped in with ₹3.02 crore.

Kudumbashree also went digital—selling nearly one lakh gift hampers on Pocketmart for ₹6.3 crore—and their Onasadya meal kits brought in another ₹2.24 crore, showing just how many ways they reached people this festive season.