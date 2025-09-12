Novo Nordisk to cut 9,000 jobs to save $1.25 billion Business Sep 12, 2025

Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, is letting go of about 9,000 employees worldwide—11% of its staff—in a big shakeup to save $1.25 billion a year by 2026.

Around 5,000 of these job cuts are happening in Denmark. The goal? Tighten up operations and double down on diabetes and obesity treatments.