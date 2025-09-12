Next Article
SEBI launches SWAGAT-FI to ease foreign investor access
SEBI just launched SWAGAT-FI (Single Window Automatic and Generalized Access for Trusted Foreign Investors) to help trusted global investors—like pension funds and central banks—get into Indian markets with less hassle.
The goal? Cut down on paperwork and speed up the onboarding process, so it's not such a headache for newcomers.
Why the new platform is a big deal
Right now, foreign investors have to jump through a bunch of hoops with different rules and forms, which can get expensive and confusing.
SWAGAT-FI combines all those steps into one simple registration, making things smoother and cheaper.
By making it easier for low-risk investors to join in, SEBI hopes to bring more international money into India's markets.