SEBI to regulate RTAs serving unlisted firms

New rules for RTAs

With RTAs serving nearly 35,000 unlisted companies alone, SEBI wants tighter controls to protect investors from fraud—think fake certificates or shady transfers.

RTAs handling both listed and unlisted work must now set up separate business units for each side and keep at least ₹50 lakh net worth handy, excluding the SBU.

Plus new rules like KYC checks and whistleblower systems are coming in to boost trust and transparency across the board.