Kumar Mangalam Birla plans investments up to $30B by 2029
What's the story
Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced plans to invest up to $30 billion over the next two to three years. The investment will be made across various businesses in India and abroad. The announcement was made at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Growth strategy
You either grow or go down: Birla
Birla stressed on the importance of growth, saying, "You either grow or you go down; you can't stay in a state of equilibrium."
He acknowledged that global crises have made investment decisions more difficult for his metals-to-retail empire.
The Aditya Birla Group operates in 41 countries and gets over a third of its business from overseas.
Business expansion
Aditya Birla Group's diverse business portfolio
The Mumbai-based conglomerate has a wide range of businesses including metals, cement, non-banking financial services, and retail.
It also forayed into paints with Birla Opus and building materials via the Birla Pivot marketplace.
The group acquired Shell's renewable energy assets for $1.8 billion and launched Ultravolt brand of electric cables.
Investment focus
Allocation for Novelis
Birla also revealed that the $30 billion investment plan includes a $5 billion allocation for Novelis's greenfield aluminum recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama.
He said the group will invest in AI "a little more gradually than we thought a year ago," adding that they don't need to act out of fear of missing out.