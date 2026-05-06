Larsen & Toubro aims 12%-15% revenue growth by 2031

Middle East 38% of L&T orders

The Middle East is a huge piece of L&T's puzzle (it's nearly 38% of its massive order book), so the company's watching that region closely for signs of improvement later this year.

Meanwhile, its Lakshya plan means ramping up investments in cool sectors like AI-ready data centers (with help from NVIDIA), semiconductors, data centers, electronics, and green hydrogen, hoping these bets will outpace traditional construction work and keep the company growing strong into the future.