Larsen & Toubro aims 12%-15% revenue growth by 2031
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking past current global hiccups and aiming for big things by 2031: think 12% to 15% yearly revenue growth.
Their game plan? Invest heavily in future-friendly areas like semiconductors, data centers, and green hydrogen.
For FY27 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2027), they're guiding 10%-12% revenue growth and similar order inflow expansion.
Middle East 38% of L&T orders
The Middle East is a huge piece of L&T's puzzle (it's nearly 38% of its massive order book), so the company's watching that region closely for signs of improvement later this year.
Meanwhile, its Lakshya plan means ramping up investments in cool sectors like AI-ready data centers (with help from NVIDIA), semiconductors, data centers, electronics, and green hydrogen, hoping these bets will outpace traditional construction work and keep the company growing strong into the future.