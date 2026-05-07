Larsen & Toubro unveils 'Lakshya 31' targeting ₹5.8tn by FY31

L&T earmarks ₹42,400cr amid returns concerns

L&T is investing ₹42,400 crore into these new ventures: ₹15,000 crore for green hydrogen and ₹10,000 crore for data centers alone.

But this bold move means shifting away from their usual asset-light approach, and analysts worry this could make it harder to boost returns.

Under their last plan, L&T hit its revenue targets but struggled with return on equity, something they'll need to watch closely this time around.