Larsen & Toubro wins ₹10,000cr-₹15,000cr JSW Steel expansion contract
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a major contract from JSW Steel, worth between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 crore.
The job? Building and installing key facilities like blast furnaces and steel melt shops to help JSW boost its steel production from 35 million to over 50 million tons per year by 2031.
L&T minerals division's largest India order
This "mega" project will take place at JSW's plants in Ballari (Karnataka) and Paradip (Odisha).
L&T says it's the largest order its minerals and metals division has ever landed in India, a big milestone in their more than three decades partnership with JSW that's already delivered several successful projects.