Last chance to buy Patanjali Foods before bonus issue
Thinking about investing in Patanjali Foods?
Today's your final call if you want in on their 2:1 bonus share offer—meaning, for every share you own by the end of trading today, you'll get two bonus shares.
The key date is Thursday, September 11, so only folks on the shareholder list by then will qualify.
The stock closed at ₹1,802 yesterday.
What you need to know
Thanks to India's T+1 settlement rule, you need to buy shares today for your name to show up in time.
Bonus shares are given out free from the company's reserves and will land straight into your demat account automatically after allotment.
If you miss out now, you'll have to wait for another chance down the line—so act fast if this sounds like your kind of deal!