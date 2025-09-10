Optivalue Tek Consulting's IPO oversubscribed 64.5x: What to know

Started in Bengaluru back in 2011, Optivalue Tek helps companies modernize through tech consulting, cloud migration, AI analytics, and more. With about 70 full-time employees and 70-80 contractual workers, they've completed over 500 integrations across more than 20 countries, with offices in India, the US, and Australia.

Stock lists on NSE SME today

The stock lists on NSE SME today (September 10, 2025), after drawing over 42,000 applications and a gray market premium of nearly 15%.

The company's FY25 revenue jumped to ₹56.5 crore (up 54%), with profits more than doubling to ₹12.1 crore—they're planning to use the IPO funds for new products and expanding their Bengaluru presence.