Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO opens today: Key details

The company operates the City Square Mart brand

Jay Ambe Supermarkets, incorporated in 2020, operates the City Square Mart brand—a supermarket chain established in 2018, now with 17 stores across Gujarat—selling groceries, FMCG products, apparel, toys, footwear and more.

The company uses franchise models for expansion.

In the last financial year (FY25), revenue jumped 42% to ₹47.4 crore and net profit shot up by 78% to ₹2.75 crore.