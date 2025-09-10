Court rules against Trump's attempt to oust Fed's Cook

Why it matters

This isn't just about one job.

No president has ever fired a Fed governor in the bank's 112-year history, and the court's ruling helps protect the Fed from political interference.

Cook's lawyers argue presidents can only remove governors for serious wrongdoing, and only after a fair hearing.

The decision signals that even powerful leaders can't easily shake up independent institutions like the Fed, which is key for keeping the economy steady and politics out of your wallet.