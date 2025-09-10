Klarna's US IPO raises $1.37 billion, boosts valuation to $15.1B

Klarna is moving beyond 'buy now, pay later'

With its valuation now at around $15.1 billion (a big jump from its 2022 low of $6.7 billion, but still below the $45.6 billion peak in 2021), Klarna is shaking things up under CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

The company is moving beyond "buy now, pay later," aiming to become a global digital bank with debit cards and more financial services—even as it faces some losses from expanding fast in the changing fintech world.