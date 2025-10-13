Each existing share of ₹10 will be split into 10 shares of ₹1

Buy Tata Investment stock today to qualify for 1:10 split

By Mudit Dube 10:56 am Oct 13, 202510:56 am

What's the story

Tata Investment Corporation is set to undergo a major stock split, dividing its shares in the ratio of 1:10. This means that each existing share of ₹10 will be split into 10 shares of ₹1 each. The move is aimed at making the shares more affordable and easier to trade. Today (October 13) is the last day for investors to buy these shares before the split takes effect tomorrow.