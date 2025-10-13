Buy Tata Investment stock today to qualify for 1:10 split
What's the story
Tata Investment Corporation is set to undergo a major stock split, dividing its shares in the ratio of 1:10. This means that each existing share of ₹10 will be split into 10 shares of ₹1 each. The move is aimed at making the shares more affordable and easier to trade. Today (October 13) is the last day for investors to buy these shares before the split takes effect tomorrow.
Stock surge
Stock has surged by some 36% this year
Tata Investment's stock has surged by some 36% this year, closing at ₹9,300.65 on Monday. This jump has pushed the company's market value past ₹47,000 crore. As a non-banking financial company (NBFC), Tata Investment focuses on long-term investments in both Tata and non-Tata companies. The firm is debt-free and primarily earns from dividends and capital gains.
Investor confidence
Over 3 years, the stock has delivered 65% annual return
Over the last three years, Tata Investment has delivered a stellar 65% annual return. This impressive performance is a testament to the company's strong investment strategy and risk management practices. The stock split is likely to further enhance liquidity in the market, making it an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.