Lenskart gets SEBI nod for ₹2,150cr IPO
Lenskart, India's leading eyewear retailer, just got SEBI approval for its ₹2,150cr IPO.
The offer combines fresh shares and a sale of up to 13.2 crore shares by big investors like SoftBank and Temasek.
Peyush Bansal to sell 2cr shares in IPO
Founded in 2008, Lenskart runs over 2,000 stores worldwide and has a strong online presence.
Founder Peyush Bansal is set to sell 2 crore shares in the IPO.
The company's product lineup features 105 in-house collections—prescription glasses made up nearly 80% of FY25 revenue.
Lenskart back to profit after tough FY24
Lenskart bounced back from a loss last year to post a ₹297cr profit in FY25, with revenue jumping 23% to ₹6,652cr.
About 40% of sales now come from international markets.
Money raised will help open more stores and ramp up marketing as Lenskart looks to grow both in India and abroad.