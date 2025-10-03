Lenskart gets SEBI nod for ₹2,150cr IPO

Founded in 2008, Lenskart runs over 2,000 stores worldwide and has a strong online presence. Founder Peyush Bansal is set to sell 2 crore shares in the IPO. The company's product lineup features 105 in-house collections—prescription glasses made up nearly 80% of FY25 revenue.

Lenskart back to profit after tough FY24

Lenskart bounced back from a loss last year to post a ₹297cr profit in FY25, with revenue jumping 23% to ₹6,652cr.

About 40% of sales now come from international markets.

Money raised will help open more stores and ramp up marketing as Lenskart looks to grow both in India and abroad.