Why your morning coffee is getting more expensive
Coffee is the priciest it's been since 2000, and it's hitting wallets everywhere.
As of mid-September, Arabica futures soared to $4.24 per pound, and roasted coffee prices jumped nearly 21% compared to last year—the biggest spike since 1997.
Blame it on rough weather in Brazil and Vietnam messing with crops, plus new US tariffs making imports pricier.
How much do we need to shell out now?
Big names like Starbucks now charge about $3.25 for a large hot coffee, while McDonald's keeps things a bit cheaper at $2.19.
Dunkin' has also bumped up its prices, starting at $2.89 for a hot coffee.
Even classic NYC coffee carts—once known for cheap caffeine—are now asking at least $2 per cup.
Explaining the reasons behind the price hike
It all comes down to global supply headaches: bad weather hurting harvests in top-producing countries and tariffs driving up costs for US roasters.
The result? Higher prices across the board for both businesses and anyone needing their daily caffeine fix.