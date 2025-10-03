Why your morning coffee is getting more expensive Business Oct 03, 2025

Coffee is the priciest it's been since 2000, and it's hitting wallets everywhere.

As of mid-September, Arabica futures soared to $4.24 per pound, and roasted coffee prices jumped nearly 21% compared to last year—the biggest spike since 1997.

Blame it on rough weather in Brazil and Vietnam messing with crops, plus new US tariffs making imports pricier.