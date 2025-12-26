Lenskart shares jump after big Korea move
Lenskart's stock climbed nearly 4% on Friday, trading at ₹471.35.
This boost followed news of the company making some bold moves in Asia's eyewear scene, catching the attention of investors even in an otherwise quiet market.
What's behind the buzz?
Lenskart just picked up about a 29% stake in Korean startup iiNeer, known for its eye-testing and lens-cutting tech.
This comes right after they teamed up with Matt Optical by grabbing half of Marco Optical (Thailand).
These deals aren't just about expanding—they're expected to help Lenskart build better gear and cut costs.
Why should you care?
If you're watching business trends or investing, Lenskart's strategy shows how Indian brands are stepping up their game globally.
Their market cap hit over ₹80,000 crore this week, and these new partnerships could mean more innovation (and maybe cooler glasses) coming your way soon.