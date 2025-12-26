The vouchers will be valid for 12 months

IndiGo begins issuing ₹10,000 travel vouchers from today: Who's eligible?

By Akash Pandey 12:25 pm Dec 26, 202512:25 pm

What's the story

IndiGo is issuing ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers affected by its recent operational crisis. The disruption impacted thousands of flights in early December. The airline said the vouchers will be valid for 12 months and can be used on any IndiGo flight. Passengers whose flights were canceled within 24 hours of their scheduled departure will also receive compensation between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 as per Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.