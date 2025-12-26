IndiGo begins issuing ₹10,000 travel vouchers from today: Who's eligible?
What's the story
IndiGo is issuing ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers affected by its recent operational crisis. The disruption impacted thousands of flights in early December. The airline said the vouchers will be valid for 12 months and can be used on any IndiGo flight. Passengers whose flights were canceled within 24 hours of their scheduled departure will also receive compensation between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 as per Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.
Compensation details
Compensation process and voucher distribution
IndiGo has already started refunding canceled flights, with most affected passengers having received their refunds. Refunds for tickets booked through travel agents and online platforms are also being processed. From today (December 26) onward, IndiGo teams will start contacting passengers whose contact details are available with the airline. For those who booked tickets via travel agents or partner platforms, IndiGo is working with these partners to obtain passenger contact information for direct communication about travel vouchers.
Operational disruptions
IndiGo's crisis and government intervention
The operational crisis at IndiGo, which started on December 2, lasted for nearly 10 days and affected thousands of passengers. The disruption was mainly due to poor planning in implementing new flight duty norms for pilots. Over 2,000 flights were canceled in a week, leaving many stranded during the peak travel season. In response to these disruptions, the Civil Aviation Ministry cut IndiGo's winter flight schedule by 10% and imposed airfare caps to prevent steep hikes in air ticket prices.