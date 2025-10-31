Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO opens: Price band, how to apply
Lenskart, the popular eyewear brand, just kicked off its IPO with shares priced between ₹382 and ₹402.
The company aims to raise ₹7,278 crore, and you can apply until November 4.
This move follows a strong anchor investment as part of the IPO where big names like SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund invested over ₹3,200 crore.
Fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore included in the IPO
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore plus shares sold by existing investors like SVF II Lightbulb ( Cayman) Ltd.
Lenskart plans to use the funds to open more stores, boost tech, and ramp up marketing.
Shares are split mostly for institutional buyers (75%), but there's room for retail (10%) and non-institutional investors (15%) too.
Since starting in 2008, Lenskart has grown fast in India and abroad—making this IPO one of the more interesting ones to watch right now.