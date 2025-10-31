Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO opens: Price band, how to apply

Fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore included in the IPO

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore plus shares sold by existing investors like SVF II Lightbulb ( Cayman) Ltd.

Lenskart plans to use the funds to open more stores, boost tech, and ramp up marketing.

Shares are split mostly for institutional buyers (75%), but there's room for retail (10%) and non-institutional investors (15%) too.

Since starting in 2008, Lenskart has grown fast in India and abroad—making this IPO one of the more interesting ones to watch right now.