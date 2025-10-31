Next Article
Sensex tanks nearly 600 points on Fed's rate call
Indian stock markets had a rough Thursday—Sensex dropped by nearly 600 points, closing at 84,404, and Nifty slipped below the 26k mark.
The main culprit? The US Federal Reserve's latest interest rate call and some cautious words from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which made global investors extra jittery.
Things looking up a bit
Despite Thursday's dip, things are looking a bit brighter. Strong earnings from Amazon and Apple helped US tech stocks bounce back, and Asian shares started Friday on a positive note.
GIFT Nifty even ticked up slightly this morning.
All eyes now are on big names like Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dabur, Reliance Industries—and even Swiggy—as they gear up to announce their latest results.