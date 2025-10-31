Sensex tanks nearly 600 points on Fed's rate call

Things looking up a bit

Despite Thursday's dip, things are looking a bit brighter. Strong earnings from Amazon and Apple helped US tech stocks bounce back, and Asian shares started Friday on a positive note.

GIFT Nifty even ticked up slightly this morning.

All eyes now are on big names like Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dabur, Reliance Industries—and even Swiggy—as they gear up to announce their latest results.