Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO opens: What the eyewear retailer's charts show

Started by Peyush Bansal in 2010, Lenskart runs over 2,700 stores globally—including more than 2,000 in India—using an omnichannel model, so you can shop online or in-store. They design, make, and sell affordable glasses from centralized units. For FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), revenue was ₹6,652 crore (up 22.6%), leading a market that could double by FY30.

What to expect from the IPO

The IPO pulled in ₹3,268 crore from big anchor investors like the Government of Singapore and BlackRock. The gray market hints at a possible 16% listing gain.

After the IPO, Bansal's stake drops slightly but his July share buy is now worth much more—analysts say Lenskart looks strong for long-term growth thanks to its top spot in the eyewear game.