Amazon's stock jumps 10% as cloud business booms
Amazon's stock shot up over 10% after its latest earnings, thanks to major growth in its cloud business.
AWS (Amazon Web Services) pulled in $33 billion—a 20% jump and its fastest pace since 2022—as more companies lean on AI-powered cloud tools.
Amazon's overall sales hit $180.2 billion, with net income climbing to $21.2 billion despite a big FTC settlement and layoffs.
The real story is how Amazon, by investing billions into new AI chips and massive computing power, is keeping up with Microsoft and Google in the race to power the next wave of AI apps.