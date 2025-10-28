Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO to open on October 31
Lenskart, India's biggest eyewear brand, is launching its IPO from October 31 to November 4.
Shares are priced at ₹382-402 each, with the company aiming to raise about ₹7,278 crore (₹2,150 crore fresh issue + ₹5,128 crore offer for sale).
Lenskart's growth story
Started in 2008, Lenskart has grown into a global eyewear player with over 2,700 stores.
In FY25 (the current financial year), it posted revenues of ₹6,625 crore—a solid 22% jump from last year.
Major investors include SoftBank and Temasek.
Allocation and use of funds
Most shares (75%) are set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.
Funds raised will help Lenskart expand further and invest in tech upgrades and branding.
The company plans to list on BSE and NSE on November 10.