Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO to open on October 31

Started in 2008, Lenskart has grown into a global eyewear player with over 2,700 stores. In FY25 (the current financial year), it posted revenues of ₹6,625 crore—a solid 22% jump from last year. Major investors include SoftBank and Temasek.

Allocation and use of funds

Most shares (75%) are set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.

Funds raised will help Lenskart expand further and invest in tech upgrades and branding.

The company plans to list on BSE and NSE on November 10.