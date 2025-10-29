Aston Martin cuts investment plans after posting massive loss Business Oct 29, 2025

Aston Martin just cut £300 million from its investment plans after posting a hefty £112 million pre-tax loss in the third quarter—way up from last year's loss of £12 million.

Sales took a hit too, with revenues over the first nine months of 2025 down by 26% to £740 million compared with almost £1 billion a year earlier as global demand cooled.