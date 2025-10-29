Aston Martin cuts investment plans after posting massive loss
Aston Martin just cut £300 million from its investment plans after posting a hefty £112 million pre-tax loss in the third quarter—way up from last year's loss of £12 million.
Sales took a hit too, with revenues over the first nine months of 2025 down by 26% to £740 million compared with almost £1 billion a year earlier as global demand cooled.
Weaker demand in China and US tariffs hit sales
The company blames US tariffs and weaker demand in China (thanks to new luxury car taxes and an economic slowdown).
CEO Adrian Hallmark says they're rethinking their product lineup and costs, aiming for a financial turnaround starting in 2026.
Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar could save the day
Aston Martin is betting big on its new Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar—priced at a cool £850,000.
Over half of the 999 planned units are already pre-ordered, which could help get things back on track.