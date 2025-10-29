Amway to invest $12 million in India retail expansion

The new stores will double as community hubs where Amway business owners can meet customers and run training sessions. With these additions, Amway is aiming for nearly $1 billion (₹6,000 crore) in sales from India by 2025—a big jump from its current position as one of Amway's top 10 global markets.

Amway's product lineup in India

Amway has already invested heavily in Indian manufacturing and R&D, including a major facility in Tamil Nadu and four innovation labs across the country.

Their product lineup here is mostly nutrition (55%), but also includes beauty, home care, and personal care items—many of their nutrition products are made with ingredients sourced from 29 certified organic farms in India.

All this points to a serious long-term bet on growing with Indian consumers.