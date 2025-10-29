India's economy to grow by 7% in FY26: CEA

Resource mobilization increased by 28.5% per annum in last 6yrs

Nageswaran credited government steps like income tax relief and GST tweaks for helping boost the economy.

He also pointed out the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to keep money flowing smoothly.

Addressing concerns about bank credit, he shared that overall resource mobilization—counting banks and non-bank lenders—increased by 28.5% per annum over the last six years, showing a broader push to support growth.