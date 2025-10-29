Next Article
India's economy to grow by 7% in FY26: CEA
Business
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, expects the country's economy to grow by 7% in FY2025-26.
Speaking at India Maritime Week in Mumbai, he highlighted how India is staying strong despite global challenges and noted that three major international rating agencies have recently upgraded their ratings on India.
Resource mobilization increased by 28.5% per annum in last 6yrs
Nageswaran credited government steps like income tax relief and GST tweaks for helping boost the economy.
He also pointed out the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to keep money flowing smoothly.
Addressing concerns about bank credit, he shared that overall resource mobilization—counting banks and non-bank lenders—increased by 28.5% per annum over the last six years, showing a broader push to support growth.