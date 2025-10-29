Next Article
Air India loses ₹4,000cr due to Pakistan's closed airspace
Business
Air India is taking a big financial hit—losing ₹4,000 crore—because Pakistan's airspace has stayed closed since the Pahalgam terror attack.
CEO Campbell Wilson shared that these restrictions have forced the airline to reroute flights and deal with rising costs at a time when things were already challenging.
Longer routes to Europe and North America
With Pakistani airspace off-limits, Air India now has to take longer routes to Europe and North America—adding 60-90 minutes to each flight.
That means more fuel burned and higher crew expenses, especially on their most profitable journeys.
The ongoing ban between India and Pakistan has really stretched Air India's resources this year.