Microsoft takes 27 % stake in OpenAI, worth $135B

Microsoft and OpenAI have announced a major restructuring of their long-standing artificial intelligence (AI) partnership. The new deal gives both companies more independence while continuing their collaboration. As part of the revamped agreement, Microsoft will own around 27% of the restructured OpenAI, a stake valued at some $135 billion. This comes as the ChatGPT maker transitions into a public benefit corporation structure.

Financial commitments Microsoft no longer has first refusal rights Along with the equity stake, OpenAI has also committed to purchasing $250 billion worth of Azure cloud services from Microsoft. However, it's worth noting that Microsoft no longer has first refusal rights as OpenAI's compute provider under this new deal. The agreement also extends Microsoft's intellectual property rights over OpenAI's models and products until 2032.

Strategic shift New definitive agreement marks a significant milestone The companies have described the new definitive agreement as a major milestone in their partnership. "As we enter the next phase of this partnership, we've signed a new definitive agreement that builds on our foundation, strengthens our partnership, and sets the stage for long-term success for both organizations," they said in a joint statement. The arrangement has already been approved by regulators.

Investment history Microsoft's investment journey with OpenAI Microsoft's investment journey with OpenAI began in 2019 when it invested $1 billion in the then-small AI research organization. The partnership was strengthened in 2021 with further funding and again in January 2023 with a reported $10 billion investment after the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. The collaboration has transformed both companies, making OpenAI one of the world's most valuable start-ups and giving Microsoft a stronghold in the AI race.

Governance issues Tensions and challenges in the partnership's evolution The partnership faced a major challenge in November 2023 when OpenAI's board suddenly fired CEO Sam Altman. He was reinstated days later after an employee revolt and pressure from Microsoft. The incident highlighted tensions over OpenAI's governance and direction as it balanced its nonprofit origins with commercial ambitions. The new deal with Microsoft is part of OpenAI's revamp of its company structure to prevent further instability and attract new investors.