LG Electronics India's IPO pops 50% on debut: Here's why Business Oct 14, 2025

LG Electronics India's IPO hit the stock market with a bang on Tuesday, debuting at ₹1,710.10 on NSE and ₹1,715 on BSE—about 50% above its issue price of ₹1,140.

The company raised ₹11,607 crore through this offer-for-sale and saw massive interest: the IPO was subscribed 54 times overall, with bids crossing ₹4.4 lakh crore.

Big institutional investors went all in (subscribed 166.5 times), while retail investors joined in too.