Tata Capital IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Tata Capital, the Tata Group's financial arm, is opening its ₹15,512 crore IPO from October 6-8, 2025, with shares priced between ₹310-326. Listing is expected on October 13.

Major stake sale by Tata Sons, IFC Tata Sons will make ₹6,716 crore by selling a 10.1% stake, dropping its holding to 85.5%. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will also cash out ₹1,078 crore from its shares.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹6,846 crore and an offer for sale of ₹8,666 crore.

Tata Capital's business and growth plans Founded in 2007, Tata Capital lends to retail, SME, and corporate customers. It also offers wealth management services.

After merging with Tata MotorFinance in 2025, it is using IPO funds to boost its capital and fuel future growth.