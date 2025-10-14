Next Article
Tata Investment shares gain over 7% post 1:10 stock split
Business
Tata Investment Corporation's shares shot up over 7% on Tuesday, right after the company did its first stock split in a 1:10 ratio.
If you held shares as of Monday evening (October 13, 2024), you now have 10 times as many shares—each at a lower price, but your total value stays the same.
Why do companies go for a stock split?
Stock splits make shares cheaper and more accessible for everyday investors, which can boost trading activity and get more people involved.
Tata Investment's move dropped the share price from nearly ₹10,000 to about ₹1,042 (reflecting the split), with prices peaking at ₹1,070 during intraday trading.
The big drop in price is just a technical reset—your investment's overall worth doesn't change.