Tata Investment shares gain over 7% post 1:10 stock split Business Oct 14, 2025

Tata Investment Corporation's shares shot up over 7% on Tuesday, right after the company did its first stock split in a 1:10 ratio.

If you held shares as of Monday evening (October 13, 2024), you now have 10 times as many shares—each at a lower price, but your total value stays the same.