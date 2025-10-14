Next Article
HCL Tech's revenue jumps 10% YoY, profits fall
HCL Technologies just shared its results for July-September 2025.
While the company's revenue jumped nearly 10% to ₹13,829 crore compared to last year, profits actually dropped by over 17%.
So, even though more money came in, less made it to the bottom line.
Rising employee costs and interest expenses hurt margins
The main culprits were rising employee costs—now at ₹6,302 crore—and higher interest expenses.
Earnings per share fell from ₹11.87 to ₹9.81, and EBITDA slipped by 7%.
In short: HCL is earning more but spending even more, which squeezed its profit margins this quarter.