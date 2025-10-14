Colab launches new AI-focused subsidiary to tap emerging opportunities
Colab Platforms just rolled out Colab Intelligence, a fresh subsidiary aiming to make waves in the fast-growing AI market.
Their focus? Building smart tech for gaming, esports, financial services, and retail—industries where AI is driving rapid growth, as the global AI market is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030.
Plans to enhance automation and decision-making
Colab Intelligence plans to use AI for smarter automation and better decision-making across these fields.
Puneet Singh, Colab's Managing Director, shared that this move could unlock new revenue streams and boost their role in India's digital scene.
With gaming and esports alone expected to top $583 billion by 2030, it's a big bet on the future.
Leadership remains unchanged post-launch
By diving deeper into AI, Colab is expanding its technology toolkit and grabbing fresh opportunities in a space that keeps getting bigger.
Leadership stays the same—no major reshuffles announced with this launch.