Sensex opens at 82,404 points, Nifty settles above 25,275 mark
Business
India's stock market started Tuesday's session with a gentle boost, thanks to upbeat global vibes and eased US tariff worries.
Sensex opened at 82,404.50 and Nifty at 25,277.50.
HCLTech stood out, climbing 1.6% after Nomura called it a 'Buy'—though Nuvama suggested just 'Hold.'
Nifty could bounce between these levels
Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and M&M also saw early gains, while Sun Pharma and big banks like SBI and Axis Bank slipped a bit.
Market experts expect some ups and downs ahead: Nifty could bounce between 25,150 (support) and 25,350 (resistance).
Kotak Securities suggests sticking to level-based trades since trends aren't super clear right now.