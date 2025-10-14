Next Article
ITR deadline for audit cases extended to November 30
Business
If you're someone who needs to file both an audit report and your Income Tax Return (ITR), here's some relief.
On October 13, the Gujarat High Court told the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the ITR filing deadline for audit cases to November 30, 2025—giving you a full month after the new audit report deadline.
Court's ruling clears confusion over deadlines
Earlier, CBDT had moved the audit report deadline to October 31, 2025, but left the ITR deadline unchanged, which caused confusion for many.
The court pointed out that tax law requires at least a one-month gap between these filings.
Advocate Avinash Poddar highlighted how important this is for people juggling both reports.
Now, with clear deadlines in place, taxpayers have enough time to get everything done right.