ITR deadline for audit cases extended to November 30

Court's ruling clears confusion over deadlines

Earlier, CBDT had moved the audit report deadline to October 31, 2025, but left the ITR deadline unchanged, which caused confusion for many.

The court pointed out that tax law requires at least a one-month gap between these filings.

Advocate Avinash Poddar highlighted how important this is for people juggling both reports.

Now, with clear deadlines in place, taxpayers have enough time to get everything done right.