ONGC's stock holds steady at ₹244.09
Business
ONGC's stock is holding steady at ₹244.09 as of October 14, 2025, with a massive market cap of ₹3.07 lakh crore.
Key numbers like its price-to-earnings ratio (8.52) and earnings per share (28.63) suggest the company's finances are solid—metrics investors keep a close eye on.
Trading activity and weekly performance
Even though ONGC slipped just under 1% from its last close of ₹246.34, trading activity was strong—over 1.26 crore shares changed hands, significantly above the usual weekly average of 90 lakh shares.
Despite a small weekly dip (-0.72%), this kind of volume suggests that investors may still be paying attention to ONGC right now.