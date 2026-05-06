LG India expands exports, aims 1 million 'Essential Series's units
LG Electronics India is taking its Essential Series of home appliances across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, aiming to sell more than 1 million units this year and reach 22 countries by 2026.
Launched in October 2025 as part of the Make-in-India push, these products have already gotten great feedback.
As Sanjay Chitkara from LG India puts it, exports now make up 7% of their revenue, a number that's only expected to grow.
LG India unveils 2026 appliances range
LG just rolled out its 2026 Home Appliances Range in India, featuring everything from huge fridges (up to 790-liter!) and heavy-duty washing machines to dishwashers and water purifiers.
The company's also tackling rising costs by focusing on local production and some price adjustments in April.
Chitkara says they're committed to cost optimization, localisation, and April price adjustments.