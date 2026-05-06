LG India expands exports, aims 1 million 'Essential Series's units Business May 06, 2026

LG Electronics India is taking its Essential Series of home appliances across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, aiming to sell more than 1 million units this year and reach 22 countries by 2026.

Launched in October 2025 as part of the Make-in-India push, these products have already gotten great feedback.

As Sanjay Chitkara from LG India puts it, exports now make up 7% of their revenue, a number that's only expected to grow.