LIC targets double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2026-27 Business May 23, 2026

LIC is gearing up for a big year in 2026-27, aiming for double-digit revenue growth and stronger profit margins.

CEO R Doraiswamy shared that the plan involves tweaking their product lineup, improving how policies are sold, and making operations more efficient.

FY26 LIC boosted its value of new business by 42% and lifted margins by 360 basis points, so they're clearly on a roll.