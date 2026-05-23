LIC targets double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in 2026-27
LIC is gearing up for a big year in 2026-27, aiming for double-digit revenue growth and stronger profit margins.
CEO R Doraiswamy shared that the plan involves tweaking their product lineup, improving how policies are sold, and making operations more efficient.
FY26 LIC boosted its value of new business by 42% and lifted margins by 360 basis points, so they're clearly on a roll.
LIC announces 1-for-1 bonus, 66% dividend
Even with solid performance lately, LIC's shares have dipped over 3% this past year because of liquidity worries.
To keep investors happy since going public, they've announced a 1-for-1 bonus issue and hiked dividend payouts by 66%.
With a massive market cap of ₹5.15 lakh crore, LIC says it's focused on steady growth and matching industry standards for VNB margins.