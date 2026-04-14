LinkedIn tests paid platform for professionals to train AI systems
Business
LinkedIn is testing a new platform where people could get paid to train AI systems.
If you're skilled in areas like coding, finance, or nursing, you could interact with AI chatbots, test how they respond, and give feedback to help make them smarter and more accurate.
LinkedIn trainers earn $40-$150 amid breaches
AI training gigs are booming right now: some trainers on LinkedIn earn between $40 and $150 an hour depending on their expertise.
But as this field grows fast, recent data breaches at some AI companies have raised real concerns about privacy and security for everyone involved.