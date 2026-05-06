L&T Q4 revenue ₹82,762 cr, net profit down, shares fall
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just posted its fourth-quarter numbers, and the market wasn't thrilled: shares dropped almost 4% in early trading.
While revenue grew 11% to ₹82,762 crore, net profit slipped by 3%, landing at ₹5,326 crore.
The dip points to some margin pressure and a mix of ups and downs in their operations.
Brokerages split on L&T outlook
Brokerages aren't on the same page about L&T's future.
Motilal Oswal trimmed its outlook for FY27 due to supply chain hiccups and slower project execution.
Jefferies actually bumped up its target price to ₹4,885, feeling positive about L&T's big bets on data centers and real estate under its Lakshya 2031 plan.
On the other hand, Nomura turned cautious with a neutral rating and a lower target of ₹3,940 after this quarter's lukewarm performance.
Motilal Oswal also expected stakes in Hyderabad Metro and Nabha Power to be sold soon as part of its estimates/revisions.