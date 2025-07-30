Next Article
L&T shares gain nearly 5% in last 3 months
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is trading at ₹3,622, with a massive market cap of over ₹4.8 lakh crore.
The stock's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 30.3, and its earnings per share are ₹115.38 as of this morning (July 30, 2025).
Trading activity is buzzing too, with over 96,000 shares already exchanged today.
Stock's performance and future expectations
Even though monthly returns have dipped a bit, L&T has held up well—posting a 5.22% gain in the last three months and nearly 1% just this past week.
The previous trading day saw the stock jump by over 2%, with heavy trading volume hinting that investors are watching closely.
With a six-month beta of 1.298, expect some ups and downs ahead!