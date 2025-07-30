LTIMindtree's market cap crosses ₹1.49 lakh crore Business Jul 30, 2025

LTIMindtree, a big name in the Indian tech scene, is trading at ₹5,048 with a hefty market cap of ₹1.49 lakh crore.

The stock's recent journey has been a bit up and down—dropping 4.47% this month but climbing nearly 10% over the last three months.

It ended the last trading day just slightly higher, showing some signs of stability.