LTIMindtree's market cap crosses ₹1.49 lakh crore
LTIMindtree, a big name in the Indian tech scene, is trading at ₹5,048 with a hefty market cap of ₹1.49 lakh crore.
The stock's recent journey has been a bit up and down—dropping 4.47% this month but climbing nearly 10% over the last three months.
It ended the last trading day just slightly higher, showing some signs of stability.
Low beta indicates stability
Even with some recent dips, LTIMindtree's low beta (0.0735) shows it isn't too fazed by market swings.
Its strong price-to-earnings ratio suggests investors see long-term potential here and are willing to pay a premium for its growth story—definitely one to keep an eye on if you're tracking major players in tech stocks.