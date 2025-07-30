SEBI greenlights fractional share trading pilot with startup Xaults
SEBI just approved a pilot for fractional share trading, letting you buy slices of expensive stocks instead of whole ones.
Bengaluru startup Xaults is running the show, marking a big shift from SEBI's earlier "no" to this idea back in 2021.
Making investing more accessible
Fractional shares could make investing way more accessible—think owning part of a high-priced stock without breaking the bank.
Xaults plans to keep these mini-shares safe at the depository level, so you actually own your piece directly, not through a broker.
They'll be testing things out for a few months with smart contract settlements.
Legal and regulatory challenges ahead
There are still legal and regulatory hurdles—like updating old laws and making sure everything checks out on KYC and anti-money laundering rules.
For this to really take off, SEBI needs to work closely with other government bodies to iron out all the details.