SEBI greenlights fractional share trading pilot with startup Xaults

Fractional shares could make investing way more accessible—think owning part of a high-priced stock without breaking the bank. Xaults plans to keep these mini-shares safe at the depository level, so you actually own your piece directly, not through a broker. They'll be testing things out for a few months with smart contract settlements.

Legal and regulatory challenges ahead

There are still legal and regulatory hurdles—like updating old laws and making sure everything checks out on KYC and anti-money laundering rules.

For this to really take off, SEBI needs to work closely with other government bodies to iron out all the details.