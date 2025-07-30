BD Industries IPO opens on BSE SME: Key details
BD Industries, known for making plastic parts mainly for vehicles, just opened its IPO on the BSE SME platform.
The company aims to raise ₹45.36 crore by offering 42 lakh new shares at ₹102-₹108 each.
The IPO runs from July 30 to August 1, with allotment finalization on August 4 and listing on August 6.
Company makes plastic parts for vehicles
BD Industries has been around since 1984 and makes things like fuel tanks, mudguards, cabin roofs, and battery boxes for cars.
They also supply products to road safety, marine, healthcare, and renewable energy sectors.
Their factories are in Pune, Dewas, Hoshiarpur—and a new one is coming up in Zaheerabad.
Retail investors can apply for at least 1,200 shares
Retail investors can apply for at least 1,200 shares (about ₹1.29 lakh).
The IPO is managed by Aryaman Financial Services but hasn't sparked much excitement yet—the gray market premium is flat.
Still, BD Industries saw revenue jump 52% to ₹84 crore in FY25 and net profit rise sharply to ₹8 crore.
Funds raised will go toward paying off debt and expanding operations.
