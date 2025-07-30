BD Industries IPO opens on BSE SME: Key details

BD Industries has been around since 1984 and makes things like fuel tanks, mudguards, cabin roofs, and battery boxes for cars. They also supply products to road safety, marine, healthcare, and renewable energy sectors. Their factories are in Pune, Dewas, Hoshiarpur—and a new one is coming up in Zaheerabad.

Retail investors can apply for at least 1,200 shares

Retail investors can apply for at least 1,200 shares (about ₹1.29 lakh).

The IPO is managed by Aryaman Financial Services but hasn't sparked much excitement yet—the gray market premium is flat.

Still, BD Industries saw revenue jump 52% to ₹84 crore in FY25 and net profit rise sharply to ₹8 crore.

Funds raised will go toward paying off debt and expanding operations.

```